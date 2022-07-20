Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.08 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

