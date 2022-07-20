CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 120,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.