CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 120,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

