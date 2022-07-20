Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.53. 1,820,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,400. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

