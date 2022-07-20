Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $477,653.63

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $477,653.63 and $1,835.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,110,478 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

