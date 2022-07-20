CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $152,437.48 and $200.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00106065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00259538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008338 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

