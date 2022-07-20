CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 212,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

