Custodian REIT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian REIT Price Performance

Shares of Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Custodian REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.40 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.44. The company has a market cap of £477.67 million and a PE ratio of 366.21.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Custodian REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.