CUTcoin Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $963,316.61 and approximately $142.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00104417 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00245577 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

