CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,758.10

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,758.10 ($21.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,587.90 ($18.98). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,628 ($19.46), with a volume of 93,524 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($34.67) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.49. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,641.67.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

