Cyclub (CYCLUB) Hits Market Cap of $8.36 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $299,582.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00556333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022676 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001764 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.