D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.26. 355,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.27.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

