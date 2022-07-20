D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 423,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,185. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

