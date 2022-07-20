D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $249,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,186. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

