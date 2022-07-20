D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. 153,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,162. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

