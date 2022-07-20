Dai Price Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $7.29 billion and $287.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,772.36 or 1.00039095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,294,300,736 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.