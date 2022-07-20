Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.62. 461,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 307,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 2.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

