Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DAC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 220,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. Danaos has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 14.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 86.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Danaos by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.