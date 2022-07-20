DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0064 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $315,873.61 and approximately $139.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,749.12 or 0.99943307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00041965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

