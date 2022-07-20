DAOventures Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. DAOventures has a market cap of $157,016.31 and approximately $9,921.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007569 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

