Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $150.56 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $50.39 or 0.00208277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $545.49 million and $150.56 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00582548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,825,920 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.