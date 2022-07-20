Dash Green (DASHG) Price Hits $0.0016

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Dash Green coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash Green has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. Dash Green has a total market cap of $3,704.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00083273 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dash Green Coin Profile
DASHG is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official website is dashgreen.net. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dash Green Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.