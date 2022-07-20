DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,567 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

