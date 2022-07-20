DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 39,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

