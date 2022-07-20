DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 39,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.