DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 54,156 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.50% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

