DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFG. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

