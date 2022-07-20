DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.32% of Chart Industries worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

