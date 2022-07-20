DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,349,236 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,349,236 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

