DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.06 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

