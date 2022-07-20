DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 83,427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 515,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

