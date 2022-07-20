David W. Keens Buys 10,000 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider David W. Keens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($22,355.05).

LON MOON opened at GBX 203 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £694.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.56. Moonpig Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.60 ($5.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 370 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.66) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

