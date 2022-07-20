Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Trading Up 2.8%

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 13,312 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Davis Select International ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.
