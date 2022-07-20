Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $67.26 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $67.26 million and $3.81 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

