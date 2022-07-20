Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 1.4% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 16,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,959. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

