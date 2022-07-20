Decentral Games Price Tops $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $1.07 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00545753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.