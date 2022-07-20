Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

