Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

Degenerator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

