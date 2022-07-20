Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

