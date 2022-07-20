DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DeNA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. DeNA has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

About DeNA

DeNA ( OTCMKTS:DNACF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $273.17 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

