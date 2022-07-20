DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $639,227.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003757 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00394512 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
