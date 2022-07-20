Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $54.49 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $178,087.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00018102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,718.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.06 or 0.06707962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00246185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00105705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00614758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00541087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,691,960 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.