Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 41,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.