Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 760,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

