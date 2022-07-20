Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $55.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

