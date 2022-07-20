Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $10.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,240.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $534,111. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

