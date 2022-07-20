Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Wendy’s stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

