DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.