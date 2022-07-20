DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.26 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $175.41 million and $10.26 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 25% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,505,158,408 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
