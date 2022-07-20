Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges

Digitex City (DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news.

Buying and Selling Digitex City

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

