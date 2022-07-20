Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news.

Digitex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

