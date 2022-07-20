Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,057. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Diodes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,596,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $18,360,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,524,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

